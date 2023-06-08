FM Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter marries key PM Modi aide in a simple ceremony in Bengaluru

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter got married in a simple ceremony at a hotel in Bengaluru's Jayanagar area on Wednesday. The marriage was solemnised as per the Brahmin tradition. The wedding took place in the Vedic order of Adamaru Mutt without ostentatious arrangements or VIP invitees, according to a report. Sitharaman's daughter Parakala Vangmayi tied the knot with Pratik Doshi, who hails from Gujarat, and is a key aide of PM Narendra Modi.

According to reports, no political guests were invited to the wedding ceremony which was held at a private hotel in Bengaluru. The report said only close relatives were invited.

Doshi is an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Doshi moved to the PMO in 2014 when Narendra Modi became the PM for the first time.

He was appointed as OSD in the PMO in the rank of joint secretary in June 2019 when Modi became the PM for a second term

A graduate of Singapore Management School, Doshi had worked as a research assistant in the Gujarat CMO when Modi was the CM. Doshi looks after research and strategy in the PMO.

Sitharaman's daughter Vangmayi is a features writer at Mint Lounge. She holds a Master's degree from the Department of English at the University of Delhi, and an MS in Journalism from the Medill School of Journalism, Northwestern University.

In September 2019, Sitharaman had shared a throwback picture with Parakala. In a tweet, she described her as a friend, philosopher, and guide. "Can say so much and more about daughters. A #throwbackpic with my daughter. A friend, philosopher and a guide. Here’s this on #DaughtersDay."

Can say so much and more about daughters. A #throwbackpic with my daughter. A friend, philosopher and a guide. Here’s this on #DaughtersDay pic.twitter.com/640XrUqm2n — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 22, 2019

Sitharaman's husband Parakala Prabhakar is a political economist, who has served as a communications advisor and held a cabinet-rank position in the Andhra Pradesh government between July 2014 and June 2018.

