G20 Summit: From appetisers to main course, here's what would be served to delegates at Le Meridien

Delhi is buzzing with excitement as it prepares to host the distinguished delegates of the G20 summit in September. From US President Joe Biden to China's Xi Jinping to Rishi Sunak, high-profile guests from different countries are coming to India for the G20 Summit to be held on September 9-10. These guests would be staying at different hotels such as Taj Palace, ITC Maurya, Claridges Hotel, and Le Meridien.

On Tuesday, the culinary team at Le Meridien Hotel said it was gearing up for 'this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' to serve a specially curated menu to the heads of state.

"We have about eight to ten dishes, starting from appetisers to the main course. It's a one-time experience where we get to serve not just our high-profile guests, but some of the most influential figures in the world. We are all very excited and ready to roll," an official from Le Meridien told news agency PTI.

As many as eight to ten dishes, starting from appetisers to the main course will be a part of the bespoke menu designed to be an enriching culinary journey, comprising modern takes on traditional dishes.

The G20 Summit is all set to commence on September 9 in Delhi, marking a significant event in the world's economic and political calendar. The two-day summit will be attended by representatives from the 20-member nations, along with guest nations, engaging in crucial discussions on global economic affairs.

For the uninitiated, the G20 is an international forum for governments and central bank governors from 19 countries and the European Union. Its inception in 1999 aimed to discuss and promote international financial stability and has now expanded into addressing issues such as climate change and economic inequality.

The G20 Summit is scheduled to be held in New Delhi at ‘Bharat Mandappam’ at ITPO Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan. The event will be held on September 9 and 10. In addition to the primary summit location, foreign delegates are also set to visit key venues of the national capital like Rajghat, IARI Pusa, and NGMA (Jaipur House).

G20 Summit New Delhi: Event Dates

September 3 - 6, 2023, 4th Sherpa Meeting

September 5 - 6, 2023, Finance Deputies Meeting

September 6, 2023, Joint Sherpas and Finance Deputies Meeting

September 9 - 10, 2023, G20 Summit, Ministers Meeting

