G20 Summit in Delhi: Northern Railways releases list of up to 300 trains to be impacted between Sept 8-10; check details

G20 Summit update: The Northern Railways on Sunday released a list of more than 300 trains whose services that will be impacted due to the G20 Summit to be held on September 9-10. As per the Northern Railway, services of 207 trains have been terminated, terminals of 15 trains changed and routes of six trains have been diverted.

The official statement further said that 70 trains including the Jammu Tawi-New Delhi Rajdhani, Tejas Rajdhani Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Varanasi-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani have been given additional stoppage stations to minimise passenger inconvenience. Origin and termination stations of 36 trains have also been changed and three trains will not stop at Delhi’s Kishan Ganj during the summit. “People who have planned their travel during these days are advised to check the train timings and routes to avoid any inconvenience," a railway official told PTI.

The Northern Railways also announced that it has cancelled 40 mails and express trains from September 9-10 in view of the G20 Summit. While sharing the ‘Train Handling Plan’, the Northern Railways advised passengers to plan their journey accordingly. “Keeping in view the security and other important arrangement for prestigious G20 Summit 2023 in Delhi Area, Railways have made 'Train Handling Plan' as under. The Passengers are requested to plan their journey on the dates shown accordingly,” the Northern Railway said in a post on X formerly Twitter.

While Sirsa Tilak Bridge Express has been cancelled from September 9-11, Bareilly Junction-New Delhi Intercity Express and New Delhi-Rohtak Junction Intercity Express have been cancelled from September 8-10. Some of the trains cancelled include New Delhi-Virangana Lakshmibai (Jhanshi) Taj Express, New Delhi-Lohian Khas Jn. Sarbat Da Bhala Express, Bhiwani-Tilak Bridge Express, Shri Ganganagar-Tilak Bridge Express, and Meerut Cantt-Shri Ganganagar Special from September 9 and 10.

Other trains cancelled from September 9-10 include Delhi Junction-Saharanpur Junction Superfast Express, Delhi Junction-Haridwar Junction Express Special, Ambala Cantonment Junction-Delhi Junction Express, Jalandhar City Junction-New Delhi Express, Amritsar Junction-New Delhi Express, Shri Gangangar-Delhi Junction Express, Saharanpur Junction-Delhi Junction Superfast Express, and Lohian Khas Junction-New Delhi Sarbat Da Bhala Express.

Services of Delhi-Junction-Kurukshetra Junction Express have also been cancelled on September 9. Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express, Anand Vihar Terminal-Kanpur Central Express, Kurukshetra Junction-Delhi Junction Express, Delhi Junction-Pathankot Junction Express, and Pathankot Junction-Delhi Junction Superfast are among the trains cancelled on September 10. Delhi Junction-Pathankot Junction Express, Anand Vihar Terminal-Kanpur Central Express, Kurukshetra Junction-Delhi Junction Express, Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express, and Pathankot Junction-Delhi Junction Superfast are also among the trains cancelled.

Delhi is all set to host the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10 at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan. The delegates will also visit Rajghat, National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), and Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Pusa during the duration of the summit.

(With PTI inputs)

