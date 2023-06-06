‘Hamare medals ko Rs 15 ka bataane wale’: Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik say they're receiving ‘job threats’ after resuming work

Wrestlers protest update: Ace grapplers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat have claimed they are receiving ‘job threats’ in a veiled attack at the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Their comments come after the wrestlers decided to return to their duties with the Indian Railways but specified that they did not withdraw from the protest.

Punia, along with Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat tweeted in Hindi: “Those who told our medals to be worth Rs 15 each are now after our jobs. Our life is at stake, a job is a very small thing in front of that. If the job is seen to be an obstacle in the way of justice, then we will not take even 10 seconds to leave it. Do not show us the fear of job”.

अगर नौकरी इंसाफ़ के रास्ते में बाधा बनती दिखी तो उसको त्यागने में हम दस सेकेंड का वक्त भी नहीं लगाएँगे. नौकरी का डर मत दिखाइए. — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) June 5, 2023

Punia and Mailk earlier said they will continue their fight for justice and that none of the wrestlers have withdrawn. They also rubbished media reports claiming their withdrawal from the protest as attempts to damage the movement.

Punia said the news of withdrawing the movement is “just a rumour” and is being spread to harm the protesting wrestlers. He further said that news items about women wrestlers withdrawing their FIRs against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh are also false.

The grapplers also indirectly condemned the WFI chief, who allegedly harassed female wrestlers, including a minor, sexually. Brij Bhushan, who is also a six-time BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Kaiserganj, has repeatedly denied these allegations. He has also said that he will hang himself if any of the charges against him are proven in a court of law.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has arrived at the residence of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in UP’s Gonda district. The police arrived at Singh’s residence to record the statements of 12 people on the sexual harassment allegations against the WFI chief.

Delhi Police’s special investigation team (SIT) has recorded statements of 137 people so far in connection with allegations of sexual harassment against the WFI chief, India Today reported.

(With inputs from Abhishek Mishra)

