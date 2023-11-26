‘Heartbroken and devastated’: Singer Nikhita Gandhi reacts after 4 students die in stampede ahead of her concert

Four students were killed, and at least sixty-four were injured in a stampede-like situation during Cochin University's annual festival. The incident took place before renowned singer Nikhita Gandhi was to perform in the open-air auditorium of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT).

After the tragic incident, the singer took to social media and said she was "heartbroken and devastated" with what happened.

“Heartbroken and devastated by what took place in Kochi this evening. Such an unfortunate incident took place before I could even reach the venue for the performance. No words are possibly enough to express this profound grief. My prayers go out to the families of the students,” the singer said in one of her Instagram stories.

Initial reports suggested that the stampede took place during the Nikhita Gandhi musical performance, however, officials later clarified that it occurred before the singer was to come on the stage.

According to reports, only those with passes were allowed in, but things became more complex as it started to rain. The stampede occurred as people who were waiting outside rushed inside the auditorium to find safety, causing some students to trip and fall.

ADGP MR Ajith Kumar told the news agency PTI, "It was an annual festival, and from the brochure, we understood that it was held from November 24 to November 26. The musical event was organised at an auditorium with a capacity of 1,000 to 1,500 people. It was partially filled. But when the rains lashed suddenly, the students rushed through the stairs, leading to the tragedy.”

As per State Health Minister Veena George, four students, including two boys and two girls, died in the tragic incident, while more than 60 others are undergoing treatment at Kalamassery Medical College Hospital. She added that four more students were in critical condition.

The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, expressed condolences on the death of students and called for an emergency meeting with other ministers to discuss the situation.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), he wrote, “The entire state is in shock over the tragedy that unfolded at CUSAT University in Ernakulam. Heartfelt condolences go out to the family members of the four students who lost their lives. Immediate and enhanced treatment facilities have been arranged for the injured. P Rajeev, the Minister for Industries, and R Bindu, the Minister of Higher Education, have departed for Ernakulam to assess the situation directly. A thorough investigation into the incident will commence without delay.”

