scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
Tragic stampede at Nikhita Gandhi concert claims four lives at Cochin University of Science and Technology campus

Feedback

Tragic stampede at Nikhita Gandhi concert claims four lives at Cochin University of Science and Technology campus

A stampede-like situation erupted, resulting in the loss of four students' lives, while several others suffered injuries.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
immediate arrangements have been put in place at Kalamassery Medical College to address the injured, confirmed the Health Minister. immediate arrangements have been put in place at Kalamassery Medical College to address the injured, confirmed the Health Minister.
SUMMARY
  • Kerala's Health Minister Veena George announced the devastating incident
  • The incident unfolded during a musical event featuring Nikhita Gandhi at CUSAT University in Kochi
  • Reports indicate that the chaos ensued amidst the audience throughout the event

The Health Minister of Kerala, Veena George, has announced a devastating incident that unfolded during a musical event featuring Nikhita Gandhi at CUSAT University in Kochi. A stampede-like situation erupted, resulting in the loss of four students' lives, while several others suffered injuries.

"Four persons were brought dead to Kalamassery Medical College," George said in a press release," stated Minister George in an official press release.

The distressing occurrence transpired during a music concert by Nikhita Gandhi, held within the university's open-air auditorium. Reports indicate that the chaos ensued amidst the audience during the event.

In response to the emergency, immediate arrangements have been put in place at Kalamassery Medical College to address the injured, confirmed the Health Minister.

This unfortunate incident has sent shockwaves through the university community and beyond, prompting a swift response from authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

Published on: Nov 25, 2023, 9:08 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement