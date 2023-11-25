Tragic stampede at Nikhita Gandhi concert claims four lives at Cochin University of Science and Technology campus

The Health Minister of Kerala, Veena George, has announced a devastating incident that unfolded during a musical event featuring Nikhita Gandhi at CUSAT University in Kochi. A stampede-like situation erupted, resulting in the loss of four students' lives, while several others suffered injuries.

"Four persons were brought dead to Kalamassery Medical College," George said in a press release," stated Minister George in an official press release.

The distressing occurrence transpired during a music concert by Nikhita Gandhi, held within the university's open-air auditorium. Reports indicate that the chaos ensued amidst the audience during the event.

In response to the emergency, immediate arrangements have been put in place at Kalamassery Medical College to address the injured, confirmed the Health Minister.

This unfortunate incident has sent shockwaves through the university community and beyond, prompting a swift response from authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.