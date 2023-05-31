'If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself': WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Wednesday said he will hang himself if a single allegation against him is proven.

Several ace grapplers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik have been protesting against the WFI chief accusing him of sexual harassment and demanding his arrest.

The wrestlers, who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking the arrest of Singh, were removed from the site by the Delhi Police on Sunday after they tried to march to the new Parliament building that was inaugurated the same day. They were detained and later let off.

#WATCH | "If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself. If you (wrestlers) have any evidence, present it to the Court and I am ready to accept any punishment," says WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh pic.twitter.com/hfoB7FOhWc — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said it has not found sufficient evidence to prove women wrestlers' allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and to arrest him.

The police will submit a report in court within 15 days, a senior official said.

''During the investigation so far, the police have not found sufficient evidence to arrest the WFI chief. There is also no supportive evidence to prove their (wrestlers) claim. A report will be submitted in court within 15 days which could be in the form of a charge sheet or final report,'' the officer told PTI.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said a 'mahapanchayat' will be held in Muzaffarnagar's Soram village on Thursday to discuss the ongoing protest by wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh over sexual harassment charges. Tikait, the head of Balyan khap, on Tuesday night said the matter will be discussed in detail in the mahapanchayat. On a drama-filled Tuesday, some of India's best wrestlers accompanied by hundreds of supporters gathered on the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar, threatening to immerse their World and Olympic medals in the holy river, but refrained after being convinced by Khap and farmer leaders who sought five days to address their grievances.

Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat went to Har ki Pauri on Tuesday to protest the inaction against the WFI chief who has allegedly sexually harassed several women grapplers.

However, after spending an hour and 45 minutes, they returned after several khap and political leaders urged them not to take such an extreme step.