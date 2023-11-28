IIT-Madras suspends professor over PhD scholar’s suicide

IIT Madras has suspended a professor from its Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, Professor Ashish Kumar Sen, in connection with the suicide of a research scholar, Sachin Kumar Jain, on March 31.

Jain was a PhD student working under Sen's supervision. The institute's decision comes after an inquiry committee found "certain irregularities" in Jain's doctoral thesis and "certain lapses" on Sen's part.

“Prof Ashish Sen has been suspended based on the direction of the Board of Governors. The IIT-M is following all due procedures,” IIT-Madras spokesperson told Indian Express.

The committee also found that Jain was subjected to "undue pressure" from Sen to submit his thesis in a short period. Jain's family has alleged that Sen's "malicious behavior" led to Jain's suicide.

The student body Voice of Students – IITM has posted on social media that the suspension of Professor Ashish Kumar Sen from IIT Madras is a result of the investigation report submitted by the inquiry committee headed by retired IPS officer G Thilakavathi.

“The detailed report submitted by the inquiry committee came to the conclusion that Prof.Sen is responsible for the suicide of Sachin earlier this year. We congratulate the IIT administration for such a strong and courageous action against one of their peers. This is a victory for many students who came together for the protests following Sachin’s suicide,” the post read.

In response to the protests by students demanding an investigation into the suicide of research scholar Sachin Kumar Jain, IIT Madras formed a five-member inquiry committee composed of faculty members and headed by retired IPS officer G Thilakavathi.

The committee's mandate was to thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding Jain's death and identify any potential irregularities or lapses that may have contributed to the tragedy.

The deceased's brother had written to the IIT director, stating that Sachin was driven to take the extreme measure due to his guide's cruel treatment of him.

Sachin, according to his brother, posted "I'm sorry, I am not good enough" as his WhatsApp status on March 31. When his friends arrived at his house after viewing the cryptic status, they discovered him dead.

IIT Madras has been criticised for not taking proactive measures to improve the mental health of its students, despite witnessing four suicide cases until April 2023. These criticisms have intensified following the death of research scholar Sachin Kumar Jain, which has renewed concerns about the institute's handling of mental health issues among students.

Meanwhile, the institution has taken a step towards addressing the mental health concerns of its students by launching a wellness survey and a website called 'Be Happy'. The initiative highlights the institute's recognition of the importance of mental well-being and its commitment to providing support to its students.

The website features a network of counselors, a helpline number for counseling support, and other valuable resources. It also emphasizes the collective responsibility for fostering happiness and encourages individuals to take steps to improve their own mental health.

