20-yr-old NEET aspirant from West Bengal dies by suicide in Kota; probe initiated

A 20-year-old student, hailing from West Bengal, died by suicide on Monday in Rajasthan’s Kota, taking the number of such cases to 28 this year. The deceased has been identified as Faureed Hussain.

Faureed Hussain was a NEET aspirant, who lived in a rented room in the Wakf Nagar area of Kota. He was found hanging in the same room, and was pronounced dead upon being taken to the hospital.

The 20-year-old lived in the rented room along with a few other students. He was last seen at nearly 4 pm, after which his room was locked from inside till nearly 7 pm.

His friends urged the landlord to intervene after Hussain did not respond to their calls. Hussain’s body was then found by the police after they reached the spot.

The police are investigating the cause of suicide and his family has been informed. Once the post mortem is performed, the body of the student would be handed over to the family.

Kota, a hub for students preparing for competitive exams, has been witnessing an alarming increase in student suicide cases in the past few months. Local authorities have ordered owners of PGs and hostels to install anti-hanging tools in ceiling fans.

An order, dated August 16, showed Kota district collector OP Bunker referring to a decision taken at a review meeting with officials, stakeholders of the coaching industry, strictly asking owners of hostels and PG accommodations to ensure that spring devices are attached to ceiling fans in students’ rooms.

The springs are supposed to detect any load over 20 kg and uncoiling immediately and detaching the fan from the ceiling. A firm in Gujarat was tasked with furnishing hostel rooms with the said device.

