IMD issues red alert for THESE districts of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu on December 5; heavy rain and storm likely

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several districts in Rayalaseema, South, and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, warning of extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds due to the Cyclone Michaung.

For the unversed, a red alert indicates that extremely heavy rainfall is expected in the affected districts, ranging from 200 to 250 millimeters in just 24 hours. This level of rainfall is considered hazardous and can potentially lead to widespread flooding, landslides, and damage to infrastructure.

#WATCH | On #CycloneMichaung, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General, IMD says, "It is a severe cyclonic storm which lies 90km northeast of Chennai. It will move parallel to the Andhra Pradesh coast. The windspeed along Andra Pradesh will become 90-100kmph from today. We have… pic.twitter.com/0RuT4FiqXD — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

"It is a severe cyclonic storm which lies 90 km northeast of Chennai. It will move parallel to the Andhra Pradesh coast. The wind speed along Andhra Pradesh will become 90-100 kmph from today. We have given fishermen to not venture into the sea till Dec 6. Red alert issued for north coastal TN and AP & Yanam," Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General, IMD told ANI.

As per the weather department, the cyclone is likely to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of Tuesday.

The Tamil Nadu government has asked private companies and establishments in four districts – Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu – to encourage employees to work from home on Tuesday, as much as possible.

The severe weather conditions have forced the cancellation of numerous flights at Chennai Airport. The flights’ arrivals and departures were grounded due to the heavy rains and strong winds.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting was held to review the preparedness of the East Coast Railway, with officials discussing strategies for managing the situation and ensuring the smooth operation of trains. The railway is closely monitoring the weather conditions and is conducting regular patrolling of tracks and infrastructure to identify and address any potential issues. The Railways has cancelled 60 trains as a precautionary measure.

The Tamil Nadu government has also announced the closure of schools, colleges, educational institutions, and government offices in four districts of the state – Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu – on Tuesday.

Chennai and its surrounding districts experienced relentless downpours since Monday morning as Cyclone Michaung approaches the coast of Andhra Pradesh. The heavy rainfall has caused widespread flooding, power outages, and disruption of internet services, disrupting daily life and raising concerns about safety.

Low-lying areas and several residential neighborhoods have been inundated with floodwaters, causing inconvenience and even damage to property. Civic authorities are working tirelessly to clear the stagnant water and provide assistance to affected residents.

"It is likely to intensify gradually and move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during forenoon of December 5 as a 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph," the weather agency said.

