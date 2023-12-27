India hosting G20 presidency and the ICC Men’s World Cup helped boost domestic tourism in 2023: Radisson Hotel

India’s hosting of global events, such as the G20 presidency and the ICC Men’s World Cup in 2023, has proved advantageous for domestic travel and tourism companies. They are optimistic that this trend will persist into the New Year. Radisson Hotel Group notes a transformative shift in the travel and hospitality industry, with increased demand for midscale, upscale, and luxury accommodations. K.B. Kachru, Chairman Emeritus & Principal Advisor, Radisson Hotel Group, South Asia, highlights the prominence of domestic tourism, driven by heightened interest in exploring one's own country, supported by government initiatives and further boosted by India hosting the G20 presidency and the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023.

Kachru identifies preferred leisure destinations such as Lonavala, Mamallapuram, Chennai, and Goa, with Vizag and Kumbhalgarh gaining popularity for unique experiences. Karjat, Mysore, Udaipur, and Kashmir continue to fuel demand for weddings, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of positioning India as a ‘destination wedding hub.’

In addition to becoming a hub for destination weddings, India is a promising wellness tourism destination. Kachru notes a celebration of discovering offbeat locations, a rise in wellness tourism, and the spotlight on hidden culinary gems in 2023. Radisson Hotel Group plans to open hotels in key markets and introduce its luxury lifestyle brand, Radisson Collection, to the Indian audience in 2024, acknowledging the growing interest in domestic tourism.

Despite recent challenges, the industry has learned the importance of resilience, adaptability, and prioritizing the well-being of guests and staff. Looking ahead to 2024, the emphasis is expected to shift towards technology-driven conveniences, sustainability, and experiential travel. Kachru emphasizes the need for collaboration, adaptability, and a commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences aligned with the evolving needs of consumers.