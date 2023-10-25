India to resume some visa services in Canada from Thursday

India will resume some visa services in Canada from October 26, a month after suspending them amid a diplomatic row over the death of a separatist Sikh leader.

On Wednesday, High Commission of India in Ottawa said the visa services will resume for the following categories- Entry visa, Business visa, Medical visa and Conference visa.

The High Commission said the decision was taken "after a considered review of the security situation that takes into account some recent Canadian measures".

"Emergency situations will continue to be addressed by the High Commission and the Consulates Generak as it is being done currently. Further decisions, as appropriatem would be intimated based on continuing evaluation of the situation," said the High Commission.

The development comes days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday that India is looking at resuming visa services for Canadians ''very soon'' if it sees progress in the safety of its diplomats in Canada.

The ties between India and Canada nosedived after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged on September 18 that there was a potential link between Indian agents and the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June.

New Delhi strongly trashed the charges. Days later, it announced temporarily suspending issuance of visas to Canadian citizens and asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in India.