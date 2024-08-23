IndIAA awards 2024 sees nation’s leading brands & agencies bag top awards

The prestigious IndIAA Awards 2024, hosted by the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association, marked its 9th edition on August 22, 2024, celebrating the creative excellence and innovative campaigns that have made significant impacts over the past year.

The 2024 IndIAA Awards saw the finest minds in advertising gather to honor the year’s best campaigns across 19 diverse categories. The event, which is distinctive for its unique judging criteria, does not rely on traditional entries.

Instead, the work speaks for itself, evaluated by senior marketers who intimately understand the challenges and objectives of effective advertising. This year’s winners were chosen from over 300 nominees, highlighting the fierce competition and the high standards of excellence required to secure a win.

Ogilvy emerged as a major winner, securing four trophies across multiple categories, while Moonshot took home three awards. Other notable agencies such as MullenLowe Lintas, tgthr, Talented, Manja, Enormous Brands, Toaster, BBH India, The Script Room, Havas Media, and McCann Worldgroup also made their mark, reflecting the diversity and talent within the industry.

In the ‘Telecom Technology & Logistics’ category, Google’s ‘Dhoondenge Toh Milega’ campaign, executed by Toaster, claimed victory, demonstrating the power of insightful and culturally resonant advertising. In the ‘Personal Care’ category, Colgate-Palmolive’s ‘Neend Bagao Taazgi Jagao’ campaign, developed by Ogilvy India and Wavemaker, was celebrated for its fresh and effective approach.

The ‘Travel Tourism & Hospitality’ segment saw RedBus winning with its ‘Yeh Time Pass Skip Karo’ campaign, crafted by Leo Burnett India and Wavemaker. Meanwhile, in the ‘Online Classifieds Commerce & Services’ category, Swiggy was recognized for its ‘Gulab Jamun Uncle Returns’ campaign, highlighting the seamless and timely service that has become synonymous with the brand.

Recognizing Impactful Campaigns and Agencies

In addition to these category winners, the ‘Voice of Change’ category featured two joint winners: St. Jude India ChildCare Centres for ‘The Impossible Choice’ campaign by Ogilvy India, and Urban Company for ‘Chhoti Soch Bada Kaam’ by Talented. These campaigns were lauded for their social impact and the way they addressed critical issues with sensitivity and creativity.

Other winners included Gulf Oil in the ‘Automotives & Accessories’ category with their ‘Pride | Insta Pick Up’ campaign, Samsonite India in the ‘Consumer Durables & Utilities’ category with ‘Tested Like Samsonite (2024)’, and Fire-Boltt in the ‘Consumer Electronics’ category with ‘Gale Toh Mil’.

The ‘Education & Learning’ category honored Henry Harvin’s ‘Upskilling Courses | Stuck In The Wrong Job?’ campaign, showcasing the growing importance of continuous learning in today’s fast-paced world. Prime Video India’s ‘Everyone Is Talking Prime | Tripathy | Bajpayee’ campaign won in the ‘Entertainment & Media Gaming’ category, further cementing its place as a leader in the streaming industry.



The event also recognized the contributions of various media agencies. EssenceMediacom and Wavemaker were standout performers, each winning three trophies, while Havas Media, Madison Media, Mindshare, and IPG Mediabrands took home two awards each. These achievements underline the critical role of media agencies in amplifying creative ideas and ensuring they reach the right audience.

The awards night also featured a special honor, the IAA Cause Related Award, which was presented to Tempest Advertising for their transformative Awareness Campaign on Autism. This award highlights the growing importance of cause-related marketing and the role of advertising in driving social change. IAA and Rotary District 3141 will be amplifying the meaningful campaign on Autism as part of this initiative.

As the IndIAA Awards celebrated its ninth year, Abhishek Karnani, Chairman of the IndIAA Awards, remarked on the unique nature of the event, emphasizing that it’s not just about the recognition, but about showcasing how creativity can be a powerful force for good. Rohit Jawa, Jury Chairman and CEO & Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited, echoed these sentiments, acknowledging the importance of campaigns that not only drive commercial success but also shape cultural narratives.

The IndIAA Awards 2024 once again set the standard for excellence in advertising, recognizing the campaigns that resonate most with consumers and showcasing the creative power of India’s advertising industry.



The International Advertising Association (IAA) is a globally-focused trade association that represents advertisers, advertising agencies, and the media. With 56 chapters and members from 76 countries, IAA is dedicated to promoting the importance of advertising in driving economic growth and cultural development. The Indian Chapter of IAA is particularly active, organizing marquee events such as the IAA Leadership Awards, IAA Olive Crown Awards, and the IndIAA Awards, among others. Membership to the Indian Chapter is by invitation only, comprising senior professionals from the marketing, advertising, and media sectors.

