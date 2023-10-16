IOC cites Virat Kohli's fan following behind inclusion of cricket in Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said that Virat Kohli's popularity was one of the main reasons behind cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Olympics.

Kohli is one of the most popular athletes in the world, with over 250 million followers on social media. He is also the captain of the Indian cricket team, one of the most successful teams in the world.

Speaking ahead of the IOC vote, Niccolo Campriani, director of LA Local Organising Committee, said cricket was “easy” to pitch to the IOC as one of the five new sports for the 2028 Games because of Kohli's global stardom.

The IOC believes that Kohli's popularity will help to attract new fans to cricket and to make the sport more popular around the world. The IOC also believes that Kohli's inclusion in the Olympics will help to promote the sport to young people.

"My friend here Virat (Kohli) is the third-most followed athlete in the world with 340 million followers on social media. That is more than Le Bron James, Tom Brady and Tiger Woods combined.

"This is the ultimate win-win-win for the LA28, the IOC and cricket community as cricket will be showcased on a global stage to grow beyond the traditional cricket countries," Campriani said.

The vast cricket fan base in India, the world's most populous country, and the BCCI's support for the ICC's Olympic candidature also helped secure a seat in the LA28 schedule.

After years of opposition, the BCCI changed its attitude in 2021 to support the game's inclusion in the Summer Games, fearing a danger to its autonomy.

"The inclusion of cricket in the Olympics is set to open new frontiers for the sport, providing unparalleled exposure in untapped global markets," said BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

"Moreover, we anticipate that this decision will yield significant financial dividends and have a profound positive impact on our sport's eco-system.

"It will fuel infrastructural development, intensify competition, foster youth development, and create opportunities for officials, volunteers, and skilled professionals," he added.

Speaking after cricket was officially confirmed as an Olympic sport at the ongoing 141st IOC Session in Mumbai, Nita Ambani said, “As an IOC member, a proud Indian, and an ardent cricket fan, I am delighted that IOC members have voted to include Cricket as an Olympic Sport in the LA Summer Olympics 2028!”.

