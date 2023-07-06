‘It is going to be quite an event - maximum impact, maximum outcomes,’ says French Envoy on PM Modi's France visit

The French envoy to India, Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain, has set the tone and tenor of the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to France in an exclusive conversation with India Today. Lenain said PM Modi’s visit will lead to “Maximum impact, maximum outcomes.”

PM Modi has been invited as the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade (France’s National Day) celebrations on July 14.

The French Ambassador emphasised the leaps in defence cooperation which would be visible at the special military parade where “We're going to have Indian troops marching on the Champs-Élysées at the beginning of the Bastille Day, and we have Indian Rafale participating in the fly past,” he said.

While the visit is anticipated to lead to large defence contracts, trade cooperation, and charting a new course for bilateral ties, the French have strongly bid for the naval version of the Rafale fighter jets after the induction of 36 air force variants in 2022.

“We've been cooperating with India over aircraft fighters since the 1950s. We provide the best technology to India as a close partner and ally. We also provide maximum content of ‘Make in India’ so we have made a good offer. The decision now is really in the hands of Indian authorities,” said Lenain.

According to reports, India is close to approving the purchase of Dassault Aviation’s Rafale-M (Marine) fighter jets that will operate from the flight deck of India’s newest aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant.

He also reaffirmed France’s support for India’s UNSC membership bid and cooperation in fighting terror. On the 'Make in India' front, he said France is going beyond manufacturing for “co-development”.

“Yes, ‘Make in India’ is a priority. It is part of our DNA. It goes even further. Right now, we've been discussing about co-development. In that spirit, some companies are offering to share technology on engines for multi-role combat aircraft (AMCA), next-generation aircraft. Make in India, yes. Even more, co-development to boost India’s autonomy,” Lenain said.

Further, Lenain said that there would definitely be new strategic, defence, and space outcomes, and they are making progress around nuclear as well. This is, thus, the core of the two countries’ strategic autonomy.

“We're going to work together on things like energy efficiency and energy transition; we are betting together on the energy of the future. Expect some announcements on hydrogen. We have a roadmap on hydrogen. We will move forward on that,” Lenain added.

Lenain further shared, “PM Modi is going to have quite a lot of interactions. There will be discussions with political leaders. We will be able to have exchanges on all sorts of issues, potential partnerships etc. We recognise the role of India in International affairs. We want to see India in the space of global governance more forcefully. We definitely support and want to see India in the UN Security Council.”

