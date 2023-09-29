Karnataka Bandh: 44 flights cancelled; passengers create ruckus at KIA

As many as 44 flights scheduled to take off and land at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru were cancelled on Friday. A total of 22 flights coming to Bengaluru and 22 departure flights were cancelled.

While airport authorities have said cancellations happened due to operational reasons and passengers were intimated about the same within the time, however, sources said that it happened due to the effect of Karnataka Bandh as many passengers had cancelled their tickets, India Today reported.

It may be noted that farmer unions and pro-Kannada organisations have called for a Karnataka Bandh today (September 29) after the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) ordered to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 18 days starting from September 28.

Amid this, five pro-Kannada activists were taken into custody as they entered the airport premises with a Karnataka flag to stage a protest on Friday. Sources said the five detained had booked flight tickets in order to gain entry to the airport premises.

Authorities have clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code in Bengaluru Urban, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara and Hassan districts, and declared a holiday for schools and colleges there.

Most of the shops, business establishments and eateries in Cauvery basin districts such as Mandya in southern part of the State downed their shutters. Private vehicles were off the roads in those areas. The state-owned transport corporations operated very few buses in the southern districts fearing a backlash.

On Thursday, the Bengaluru International Airport had issued a passenger advisory in view of the Karnataka Bandh, which read, "Due to the one-day Karnataka bandh called by various unions and organisations on September 29, 2023, we anticipate disruption in transport services. Passengers are advised to plan their travel to and from the airport accordingly".

"Passengers are requested to follow alerts from respective airlines, law enforcement agencies and media released for further updates," the advisory read further.

