'Canada still committed to closer ties with India, despite allegations': Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that Canada is still committed to building closer ties with India, despite "credible allegations" of the Indian government's involvement in the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Pointing to the increasing influence of India on the world stage, Trudeau said that it is "extremely important" that Canada and its allies continue to engage constructively and seriously with India, Canada-based National Post reported.

India is a growing economic power and important geopolitical player, he said. "And as we presented with our Indo-Pacific strategy, just last year, we’re very serious about building closer ties with India," he told reporters.

“At the same time, obviously, as a rule of law country, we need to emphasize that India needs to work with Canada to ensure that we get the full facts of this matter,” National Post quoted Trudeau as saying.

India-Canada row: All you need to know

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has alleged that the Indian government was behind the killing of Nijjar. India, however, has rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated" and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official.

India has also asked Canada to crack down on terrorists and anti-India elements operating from its soil and suspended visa services for Canadians.

Canada, on the other hand, has also updated travel advisory for its citizens in India asking them to "stay vigilant and exercise caution" in the context of recent developments as there are calls for protests and some "negative sentiment" towards Canada on social media.

Nijjar, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), was killed in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

