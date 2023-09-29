Karnataka bandh: Protests underway, 50 arrested; cabs, autos off road; Sec 144 in Bengaluru

The Karnataka bandh, called by pro-Kannada and farmers’ organisations on Friday is expected to impact normal life. The bandh, that comes days after the Bengaluru bandh earlier in the week, has been called to protest the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

The Karnataka bandh has been called by umbrella organisation Kannada Okkuta that includes factions of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, Kannada Chalavali (Vatal Paksha) and various farmers' bodies.

A massive protest procession has been planned from Town Hall to Freedom Park in Bengaluru. The protesters will also try to shut highways, toll gates, rail services and airports during the dawn-to-dusk shutdown call. Section 144 has been imposed in Bengaluru.

More than 50 protesters have been arrested near Attibele. Mallikarjun Baladandi, Additional SP of Bengaluru Rural district said, "We have made proper arrangements as a bandh has been called by several pro-Kannada organisations. More than 50 people from the organisations have been taken into custody... We have sufficient staff and we will make sure nothing goes wrong..."

#WATCH | Karnataka: Mallikarjun Baladandi, Additional SP of Bengaluru Rural district says, "We have made proper arrangements as a bandh has been called by several pro-Kannada organisations. More than 50 people from the organisations have been taken into custody... We have… pic.twitter.com/Itk6ACtYg1 — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023

BJP and JD(S), who are in the opposition, have extended their support to the bandh. Hotels, autorickshaws, and hail riders associations in Karnataka have also extended their support. In fact, the Autorickshaw Drivers' Union and Ola Uber Drivers and Owners' Association (OUDOA) are expected to take out a rally from Nayandahalli to Freedom Park.

Karnataka State Private Schools' Association is also extending “moral support” to the bandh and has communicated to students that schools might remain shut on Friday. Bengaluru and Mandya district administrations have decided to close schools and colleges under their jurisdiction.

The State Transport Department will continue their services. Bengaluru Metro will remain functional. Similarly, farmers and traders from the northern part of Karnataka such as Ballari, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Hubballi-Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal and Davangere have extended their moral support' to the bandh but said they will not shut down their businesses.

The authorities have issued a helpline to assist people facing any issues during the shutdown. The numbers are: 9498170430 and 9498215407.

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and its assisting body Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) directed Karnataka to release water at the rate of 3,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) to Tamil Nadu till October 15. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the decision would be challenged in the Supreme Court.

Also read: Peak Bengaluru moment: Man stuck in massive traffic jam gets pizza delivered to his car; video goes viral

Also read: 'Bengaluru IT companies should declare permanent WFH,' say netizens amid city's traffic problems

Also read: 'Our kids definitely deserve better': Bengaluru citizens livid over massive jam; schoolchildren reach home at night

Also read: ‘Pilot announcements more audible’: Netizens slam BookMyShow after Trevor Noah cancels Bengaluru shows