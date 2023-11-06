Karnataka: Ex-employee detained in connection with woman officer's murder

In a shocking incident, KS Pratima, a 37-year-old Deputy Director in the Mines and Geology Department of Karnataka, was found stabbed to death at her residence in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 5.

The police in Bengaluru have detained a person in connection with the murder of KS Pratima, a senior government officer. The detainee, Kiran, is a contract employee with the Karnataka government.

According to the police, Kiran was upset over being fired by Pratima. They were investigating a case against him and decided to terminate his employment. As a result, Kiran decided to take revenge on Pratima by killing her.

Following the incident, he escaped to the state's Chamrajnagar district. Kiran was detained on Monday. He has been charged with murder and remanded to police custody for 14 days. The police investigation has determined that the cause of death was strangulation and throat slitting.

Pratima had reportedly returned home around 8 pm on Saturday. When she failed to respond to phone calls that night and the following morning, her elder brother visited her residence to check on her. Upon entering the house, he discovered Pratima's lifeless body and immediately notified the police.

The police are still investigating the case and are looking for other possible suspects. They are also trying to determine if Kiran had any accomplices.

Speaking about the arrest, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand told India Today, "One suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the Pratima murder case. The operation was led by DCP South (Bengaluru) and the accused was detained near the Male Mahadeshwara Hills. He (the accused) was working as a driver and he was removed from work probably 7 to 10 days back."

"We have learnt that he was a contract employee and was terminated a few days ago...," Dayanand added.

Speaking about Pratima, one of her family members said, “She was a very dynamic and very brave lady. Be it raids or any action, she earned a great reputation in the department. She recently raided a few places. She didn’t make any enemies."

"According to the new rules, she did her work and earned a great name,” he added.

Meanwhile, senior officer Dinesh, who worked closely with Pratima, was shocked to hear about the murder. "Pratima was a very dynamic lady. She was very brave too. Be it raids or any action, she earned a great reputation in the department," he told India Today.

Dinesh also claimed that Pratima had recently carried out a number of raids. He, on the other hand, denied knowledge of any details of her "enemies".

"According to the new rules, she did her work and earned a great name," he added

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has condemned the murder and has ordered a thorough investigation. He has also assured Pratima's family that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

