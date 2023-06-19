Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, wanted criminal in India, shot dead in Canada gurudwara

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist and chief of the separatist outfit Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), was shot dead in a targeted shooting in Canada. Unidentified youths shot Nijjar inside the premises of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurudwara Sahib at 8:27 pm (local time) on Sunday, PTI reported.

Nijjar’s name came up in a list released by the Indian government, which named 40 other designated terrorists. Last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) declared a Rs 10 lakh reward on NIjjar after he was accused of conspiring to kill a Hindu priest in Punjab’s Jalandhar. The conspiracy was hatched by the KTF.

The NIA statement read: “Nijjar is wanted by the NIA in a conspiracy case hatched by KTF to kill a Hindu priest at Jalandhar. Nijjar is presently residing in Canada and is the Chief of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF)”.

In July 2022, the central agency filed a chargesheet against four persons including Nijjar in connection with a conspiracy to kill Hindu priest Kamaldeep Sharma by KTF at a village in Jalandhar’s Phillaur area. The NIA chargesheeted three others-- Kamaljeet Sharma, Ram Singh alias Sona, and Nijjar’s associate Arshdedep Singh alias Prabh -- in the case.

The central agency accused Sharma and Singh of attacking the priest on the directions of Nijjar and his associate Arshdeep Singh. The NIA probe also revealed that the conspiracy was hatched by accused Arshdeep and Nijjar, both of whom are based in Canada, to disturb peace and communal harmony in Punjab by killing a Hindu priest.

The NIA had also previously filed a chargesheet against Nijjar in a case of conspiracy to commit terrorist acts against India. The central agency added Nijjar was promoting secessionist and violent agenda of the Gurpatwant Singh Pannun-led Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) in India.

The Indian government urged Canadian authorities to act against Nijjar for his alleged involvement in terrorist acts in Punjab.

Besides being the chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, Nijjar was also the president of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurudwara in Surrey. He was also associated with the SFJ. In 2020, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun appointed Nijjar as SFJ’s representative in Canada wherein he had to promote the ‘Referendum-2020 campaign’. The slain Khalistani terrorist also played a key role in organising the Khalistani referendum in Canada’s Brampton.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Avtar Singh Khanda, pro-Khalistani leader who was behind the protests at the Indian High Commission, dies in UK

Also Read: ‘Consumption boost of Rs 55,000 crore’: SBI on Rs 2,000 banknotes withdrawal

Also Read: Prabhas' 'Adipurush' earns over Rs 300 crore globally in just 3 days! Check out latest box office earnings