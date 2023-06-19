Prabhas' 'Adipurush' earns over Rs 300 crore globally in just 3 days! Check out latest box office earnings

Prabhas-starrer Adipurush is shattering one box office record after the other. The latest adaptation of the Ramayana crossed Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office in just 3 days. With this, the Prabhas-starrer mythological drama joins the likes of Shah Rukh Khan's spy thriller Pathaan and Mani Ratnam-directorial Ponniyin Selvan 2, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Adipurush had crossed the $2 million mark at the US box office on Sunday. It became Prabhas' fifth film to cross $2 million at the US box office after Baahubali 1, Baahubali 2, Saaho, and Radhe Shyam. Film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala had also pointed out that the film had grossed Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office in rupee terms in just two days.

Meanwhile, the film is likely to inch closer or surpass the Rs 250 crore mark in India alone on Monday. Adipurush minted Rs 86.75 crore on Friday, Rs 65.25 crore on Saturday, around Rs 64.10 crore on Sunday and is expected to earn around Rs 30 crore on Monday, as per Sacnilk.

Adipurush has also become the fourth Prabhas film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in Hindi belt, said film trade expert Ramesh Bala. Adipurush has joined Prabhas movies like Baahubali 1, Baahubali 2, and Saaho.

In total, the film's overall earnings, including both domestic and international, stands well over Rs 300 crore.

Meanwhile, it has affected the box office business of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film has earned around Rs 68 crore in India after 17 days and is expected to cross the Rs 70 crore mark soon. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke collected Rs 37.35 crore in its first week, Rs 25.65 crore in its second week, Rs 1.08 crore on its third Friday, Rs 1.89 crore on its third Saturday, and Rs 2.34 crore on its third Sunday.

The Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer mythological drama has an IMDb rating of 4.2/10 on IMDb at the time of writing this story. A user wrote on IMDb: “Besides a soulful score by Ajay Atul, this adaptation of Ramayana is a baffling and colossal disappointment”.

Another user wrote: "Adipurush is merely a Bollywood-ised version of one of the most epic tales that ever existed. If you keep the story aside for it's largely known to all, the execution turns out to be a messy blend of over-the-top CGI and passable VFX, and making it worse are the intentionally funny dialogues that sound misplaced in a sensitive and mythological story. Why would you want Hanuman to say 'Jalegi tere baap ki'?"

