Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens India with 'Hamas-like attack' in new video

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of the banned US-based Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit, is known for making inflammatory statements and issuing threats against Indian leaders. In a chilling video that has surfaced online, he threatens Prime Minister Narendra Modi to learn from the Israel-Palestine war lest a similar "reaction" unravels in India. He further added that “we will do a Hamas-like attack on India.”

Hamas carried out a barrage of air strikes in Southern Israel on Saturday, killing over 1,000 people so far.

Pannun's video comes at a time when India is facing an increasing threat from Khalistani terrorism. In recent months, there have been several attacks on Hindu temples and Sikh leaders in Punjab. The Indian government has blamed the SFJ for these attacks.

"People under illegal occupation from Punjab to Palestine will react. And violence begets violence," Pannun said, adding that if India continues to "occupy" Punjab, there will be a "reaction" and "India and PM Modi will be responsible for it".

In the video, Pannun stirred drama and signaled potential change, claiming that "the liberation of Punjab is on the cards." Pannun further stated that SFJ believes in the power of "ballot and vote," effectively advocating for peaceful democratic processes as a means to achieve their objectives. While making a shooting gesture at the camera, Pannun said, "India, choice is yours. Ballot or bullet."

The new threat message comes amid a diplomatic stand-off between India and Canada over the alleged assassination of designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Gurdwara in Surrey in the western Canadian province of British Columbia on June 18.

The Ahmedabad police recently registered an FIR against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun over his threat to disrupt a World Cup match between India and Pakistan to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat. The FIR was registered in Ahmedabad under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The action came from police after threatening pre-recorded messages were published on various social media handles and an attempt was made to spoil the atmosphere. "FIR registered against Pannu under 121(A),153(A)(B), 505 IPC,UAPA and IT Act 66 F," ANI quoted Ajit Rajian,Cyber Crime DCP, Ahmedabad as saying.

In the clip, Pannun can be heard saying, "Pro Khalistan Sikhs from Canada are in Delhi to avenge the assassination of Shaheed Najjar.”

The SFI leader had earlier threatened Indian diplomats in Canada, particularly Sanjay Verma, India's High Commissioner to Canada. The Khalistani terror organisation 'recommended' India to close its embassy in Ottawa and recall the envoy stationed there.

Meanwhile, on September 23, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) confiscated considerable assets in Chandigarh and Amritsar linked to Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, in Punjab under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Pannun, who lives in Canada, was named as a wanted terrorist in 2020. He is facing more than 20 criminal counts in Punjab. He has threatened Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on numerous occasions.

Pannun was given non-bailable arrest warrants by the Special NIA Court on February 3, 2021, and he was declared a "Proclaimed Offender" (PO) on November 29, last year.

