'Kudos for getting this done': Support pours for Zomato's New Year's Eve 'war room' efforts amid trolling

Food delivery platform Zomato Ltd found support from internet a day after it got slammed for its "war room" efforts during New Year's Eve where the firm's employees were seen in a huddle to ensure a seamless experience.

"So much is being made of @deepigoyal's post on working on one of their busiest days of the year. That's how the service business is, and the business calls for it. Kudos for getting this done Zomato. All work is deeply appreciated, war room or feet on street," said Capitalmind CEO Deepak Shenoy on X platform (formerly Twitter).

The support comes at a time when netizens said the management of the Gurugram-headquartered firm should have foreseen the increased pressure on its servers and worked on it in the run up to the huge occasion instead of making its employees work on that day.

"Anyone who's ever worked in Retail would understand what managing a peak day entails. I just loved the data tweets that Zomato, Zepto, Swiggy, Blinket etc put out through the course of the evening. Can't imagine a fortune 50 co sharing insights with this alacrity," commented an X user on Shenoy's post.

"Did people criticizing him (Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal) refrain from using Zomato/Swiggy/Zepto on NYE or similar days," asked another X user.

On Sunday, Goyal shared pictures from the office where the firm's staff were busy at work and called it a "war room".

"If your app goes down you are losing customers, money and your reputation. On top of that, people start complaining on social media," said another X user.

I once remember David Robinson of the NBA complaining about having to play on Xmas and that it wasn’t cool. The commentator took him



“At $14M a year, for you everyday is XMas”



"As a nerd, if Zomato sold NYE tickets to their war room, I’d probably be there instead at one of your proletarian parties. I’ve been in war rooms. I’ve known friends who’ve been in IPL war rooms. And 99% of the people there know they’re lucky to be part of something big, so big, bigger than anything they can explain to twitter gyaanis. It’s a builder thing. Don’t worry if you don’t understand it," said an X user.

"Dear India, this war room is the reason why you could sit at home and relish unlimited biryani. How is this different from going to a fancy club and waiters serving you there? Thank you @zomato. My parents ordered Biryani and it reached them with zero hiccups," said another X user.

On Sunday, Goyal said on X platform that Zomato made as many deliveries on NYE 23 as they did on NYE 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20 combined. He also said that Zomato's customers tipped Rs 97 lakh to its delivery partners on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Zomato's scrip on BSE closed 3.8% higher at Rs 129.2.