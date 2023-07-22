scorecardresearch
Maharashtra: Govt may reclaim 5 airports leased to Anil Ambani firm, Fadnavis informs state assembly

Airports in Latur, Osmanabad, Nanded, Yavatmal, and Baramati were awarded to Reliance Airport Developers for development in 2008-2009

(Image: PTI) (Image: PTI)
SUMMARY
  • The Maharashtra government may soon take back five airports leased to the financially distressed Anil Ambani group for their development, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said
  • Airports in Latur, Osmanabad, Nanded, Yavatmal, and Baramati were awarded to Reliance Airport Developers for development in 2008-2009
  • Fadnavis said that the government will seek the state Advocate General’s opinion on the matter

The state government of Maharashtra may soon take back five airports leased to the financially distressed Anil Ambani group for their development, Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

Airports in Latur, Osmanabad, Nanded, Yavatmal, and Baramati were awarded to Reliance Airport Developers for development in 2008-2009. The firm was supposed to develop these airports and start operations. "However, Anil Ambani’s Reliance company is neither maintaining the airports nor clearing their statutory dues," Fadnavis said.

"We will seek the state Advocate General’s opinion on whether we can take control again unilaterally," Fadnavis stated.

He later also shared the update in a tweet saying, "Nanded, Latur airport works have come to a standstill. The company that was given the work hasn't paid the dues. AG's opinion will be taken and we will expedite this work."

Meanwhile, the Deputy CM also said that the Navi Mumbai airport will become operational next year. Planes will take off from the airport in August next year, Fadnavis informed the legislative assembly.

He also stated that the government is constructing a Rs 650 crore terminal building at Shirdi airport.

The government is planning to set up a dedicated authority for efficient airport management, he said. A decision on this matter is expected within the next three months, he added.

As per Fadnavis, these steps are aimed at enhancing air connectivity and infrastructure in Maharashtra, contributing to the state's overall growth and development.

Published on: Jul 22, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
