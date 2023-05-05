Manipur crisis: Trains cancelled, internet service suspended; AP, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya ramp up rescue efforts 

Manipur violence news: As the northeastern state of Manipur is on a boil after violence broke out between the majority Meitei community and the tribals, the Northwestern Frontier Railway (NFR) has stopped all trains to Manipur. Neighbouring states-- Tripura, Meghalaya, Assam and Nagaland-- have also stepped up their rescue and evacuation efforts.

The All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) on Wednesday organised a Tribal Solidarity March in 10 hill districts to protest the demand of the Meitis for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status. Meitis account for 53 per cent of the state's population.

The contention began when Manipur's tribal groups called for a 12-hour shutdown to protest against the state government's survey on reserved forests and eviction from villages on the day of Chief Minister Biren Singh's visit to Churachandpur on April 28.

Here's what you need to know about the latest developments in Manipur

1. The Northeast Frontier Railway has stopped all Manipur-bound trains due to the deteriorating law and order situation. CPRO of NF Railway Sabyasachi De told news agency ANI, "No trains are entering Manipur till the situation is improved. The decision has been taken after the Manipur government advised to stop train movement". Four trains have been cancelled for May 5 and 6.

2. Internet services have also been suspended across the northeastern state amid ongoing violence.

3. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured full support to Manipur CM N Biren Singh. Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: "Several families affected by the recent incidents in Manipur have sought refuge in Assam. I have requested the District Administration of Cachar to take care of these families. I am also in constant communication with CM N Biren Singh & have pledged the full support of the Assam Govt during this hour of crisis".

4. Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said in a tweet that the state government has set up a coordination committee for safe evacuation of students stranded in Manipur. Arunachal Pradesh students stranded in Manipur can contact the officials concerned at 7086026788 (Dr Dilip, DRC) and 7630090058 (Thutan Jamba, ASP).

5. Dr Manik Saha-led Tripura government has announced helpline numbers for Tripura residents given the disturbance in Manipur.

6. Those Tripura residents who are stranded in Manipur or whose loved ones are stuck in the violence-struck state can contact the Centre's Emergency Response Support System at 112 and the State Emergency Operation Centre at 1070/0381-2416045/2416241. They can also contact the authorities concerned via WhatsApp on 8787676210.

7. Things hit a fever peak when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vungzagin Valte was atacked by a mob in Imphal on Thursday. Valte is currently in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

8. Clashes between the Meitis and the tribals were reported in parts of Imphal, Churachandpur and other areas. Meitis is the predominant ethnic group whereas Kuki is one of the biggest tribes in the state.

9. Given the exacerbating law and order situation, Manipur Governor approved the state home department's shoot-at-sight order on Thursday.

10. 55 columns of the Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed in Manipur to contain the widespread violence. Total 9,000 people were evacuated jointly by the Army and the Paramilitary forces as of Thursday.

11. The Army also conducted flag marches to bring the situation under control. Besides this, the Army will also conduct operations to induct additional columns tonight from Guwahati and Tezpur.

(With agency inputs)

Also read: Manipur violence: Reliance Jio, Airtel, BSNL directed to suspend broadband, data services

Also read: Manipur violence: Govt issues shoot at sight orders in 'extreme cases'

Watch: Manipur crisis: Conflict between Meiteis and the tribes explained; Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura roll out helpline numbers for stranded citizens