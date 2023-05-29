Manipur violence: Congress slams PM Modi, Kharge-led delegation to meet President; here is what happened so far

On Sunday, Congress attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent ongoing violence in Manipur. They said a horrific tragedy is unfolding in the state while PM Modi is obsessed with his "self-coronation".

According to the Congress party’s general secretary Jairam Ramesh, a delegation led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will be calling on President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday morning regarding the situation in the state.

Ramesh said 25 days after Manipur started burning, things turned from bad to worse on the eve of the long-awaited visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Imphal.

"Despite Article 355 being imposed, there's a total and complete breakdown of law and order and administration in the state," Ramesh said on Twitter.

In an apparent reference to Modi's inauguration of the new Parliament building, he said, "It's a horrific tragedy unfolding while the prime minister is obsessed about his self-coronation. Not a single appeal of peace issued by him nor has there been a genuine outreach to rebuild trust between communities.”

Here is what happened so far:

Fresh violence erupted on May 28 in several parts of Manipur after alleged Kuki militants carrying sophisticated weapons set fire to many houses in Serou and Sugunu areas. This happened days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he will visit the state.

Earlier on Sunday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said nearly 40 armed militants involved in torching houses and firing at civilians have been killed by security forces since they began an operation to bring peace to the northeastern state beset by ethnic rioting.

Separately, police officials said at least two people were killed and 12 injured in different instances of firing upon civilians and clashes between militants and security forces since the early hours of the day.

On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he will travel to Manipur soon and stay in the northeast state for three days. He further said that he would speak to the people of Manipur to establish peace in the violence-hit state.

Over 75 people have died in ethnic clashes that started in Manipur after a "Tribal Solidarity March" was held there on May 3 to oppose the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

To restore the normal conditions in the northeastern state, over 140 columns of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, including over 10,000 soldiers, besides those from other paramilitary forces, had to be deployed in the state.