Manipur violence: CM reports 40 terrorists shot dead in intense confrontation with insurgents

Commandos from the Manipur Police have been engaged in a fierce battle with insurgents for more than eight hours today in various areas of the state that have been ravaged by ethnic violence, according to sources cited by NDTV. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh revealed that they have received reports indicating that "40 terrorists" have been neutralised.

Singh addressed reporters, stating, "These terrorists, or rather Kuki terrorists, have resorted to using M-16 and AK-47 assault rifles, as well as sniper guns, to target innocent civilians. They have brazenly entered multiple villages with the intent to burn down homes. However, we have initiated robust measures in collaboration with the army and other security forces to counter their activities. We have received reports that approximately 40 terrorists have been eliminated."

The simultaneous attacks by insurgents took place at 2 am today in five areas in and around the Imphal Valley, including Sekmai, Sugnu, Kumbi, Phayeng, and Serou. There are reports of ongoing gunfights in additional locations, with unclaimed bodies strewn across the streets.

Sources stated that the gunfight in Sekmai has concluded, although no further details were provided. Medical professionals at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal confirmed to NDTV over the phone that they have received ten injured individuals from the gunfight in Phayeng.

Tragically, a 27-year-old farmer named Khumanthem Kennedy was fatally struck by multiple bullets in Chandonpokpi, Bishenpur. His body is being transported to RIMS, and there are concerns that additional casualties may be reported. Kennedy leaves behind a wife and an infant son.

More than 25 Kuki insurgent groups had previously agreed to a tripartite "suspension of operations" (SoO) agreement with the central government and the state government. As per the SoO guidelines, the insurgents were expected to remain confined to designated camps identified by the government, with their weapons securely locked and regularly monitored.

Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Manipur tomorrow, and he has made an appeal to both the Meiteis and the Kuki tribe, urging them to maintain calm, work towards peace, and restore normalcy. Meanwhile, Army Chief General Manoj Pande arrived in the state yesterday for a two-day visit to assess the security situation.

The ongoing ethnic violence between the Meiteis, residing in and around the Imphal valley, and the Kuki tribe, settled in the hills, originated from the Meiteis' demand for inclusion under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. Tragically, this conflict has claimed the lives of over 70 individuals since the clashes began on May 3.

It is worth noting that Manipur has been devoid of internet connectivity for more than 25 days, further exacerbating the challenges faced by the affected communities and hampering the flow of information.