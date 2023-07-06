Manipur violence: Woman shot dead outside a school in Imphal West

On Thursday, a woman was shot dead by unidentified criminals outside a school in Manipur’s Imphal West, just a day after schools were re-opened across Manipur, sources told India Today.

Police sources told India Today that the identity and community of the victim is yet to be identified. The incident occurred outside Shishu Nishtha Niketan school and has sparked panic in the area, as per the report.

The shooting comes amid ongoing ethnic clashes in the state that have been raging for over two months. Earlier in the day, security forces disrupted a confrontation in the Kangpokpi district between two armed groups from the Mapao and Awang Sekmai regions, reported the news agency PTI.

In another incident of violence, the house of an Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel was set on fire by a mob in the Thoubal district after he foiled the attempts of rioters to loot firearms from the police armoury, officials said on Wednesday.

Ronaldo, a 27-year-old man, was severely injured in the tragic altercation and eventually passed away while being taken to an Imphal hospital. Ten more people were hurt during the clash, with six getting medical treatment for severe injuries.

As there are no signs of violence calming down, on Wednesday, the Manipur government said it has extended the suspension of internet services in the state for another five days till 3 pm of July 10 “to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order.”

For the first time, authorities banned internet services across the northeastern state on May 3 when clashes between ethnic communities began.

On May 3, the violence first broke out in the state after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Till now, more than 100 people have died and several hundred injured, besides thousands of people taking shelter in relief camps.