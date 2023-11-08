Muskan Agrawal, India's 'top woman coder' and a BTech graduate, secures Rs 60 lakh job from LinkedIn

A student named Muskan Agrawal of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una made history after she was able to secure an unbelievable job offer of Rs 60 lakh per annum from the job search platform LinkedIn.

Muskan belongs to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, and she completed her BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering from IIIT Una. After receiving this offer, Muskan has set a new benchmark with the highest-ever salary package obtained by any institute student.

Muskan Agrawal's journey to achieve this near-impossible target began when she won the title of the 'top woman coder' and won a prize of Rs 1.5 lakh at TechGig Geek Goddess in the year 2022. In this competition, she won among the 69,000 women coders. Finalists of the competition had to code continuously for four hours in order to turn in their winning programming solutions.

An annual coding competition for only women, Geek Goddess was founded by TechGig, the largest technology community in India. It acts as a forum to bring together exceptionally talented female engineers and top technology firms, showcasing their inventions and coding capabilities on a national level.

In 2021, Muskan worked on various open-source projects while working with the Girlscript Foundation, and her commitment to learning led to her selection as one of the top 40 women for LinkedIn's mentorship programme, which offered her valuable one-on-one guidance from professionals at LinkedIn.

Marking the most significant achievement, in July 2023, Muskan broke all the records when she got a job offer of Rs 60 lakhs from LinkedIn, where she began her role as a software development engineer.

Meanwhile, last year, another trainee from IIIT-Una got an annual package of Rs 47 lakhs and almost 86 per cent of the trainees from the 2019-23 batch trainees secured placements in around 31 different companies. It is noteworthy that one of Muskan's peers at IIiT Una also managed to secure a job offer of Rs 50 lakhs.

