NIA raids 16 locations in Karnataka in connection with PFI activists' plan to kill PM Modi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple locations in Dakshina Kannada. About 16 places belonging to the activists of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) were raided early on Wednesday.

Houses, offices and hospitals linked to the activists of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) were searched simultaneously in Mangaluru as well as Puttur, Beltangady, Uppinangady, Venur and Bantwal, according to a PTI report.

The raids are part of a probe into the plot of the banned organisation to attack PM Modi on July 12, 2022 at a rally in Bihar.

Last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in its remand note against PFI member Shafeeque Payeth, had said that the PFI had conspired to target PM Modi during his visit to Patna on July 12, 2022.

Additionally, the ED claimed that the PFI was preparing terror modules and other attacks.

According to NIA sources, officials are conducting document verification at 16 places with the help of local police. PFI allegedly received money from gulf countries to plot terror activities in India.

