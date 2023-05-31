‘He would start explaining God how the universe works’: Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi in US

Rahul Gandhi in US: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said if you sat Prime Minister Modi next to God, he would start explaining to God how the universe works. Rahul Gandhi was interacting with activists, academics and civil society at the University of California.

Gandhi said in his address: “I think if you sat Modi ji down next to God, he would start explaining to God how the universe works. And God would get confused about what I have created”. He added India is being run by a group of people “absolutely convinced” that they know everything.

Gandhi said this group of people believes they can explain science to scientists, history to historians, and warfare to the Army while adding mediocrity is at the heart of it all and this group of people does not actually understand anything.

During his address, he also talked about the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the language politics in India. Gandhi said that the Congress decided to start the Bharat Jodo Yatra since political parties are finding it difficult to act politically due to alleged misuse of agencies by the Central government.

He further said that he would not allow anyone to threaten regional languages. Gandhi noted: “If anyone attacks any language, then it’s an attack on India”.

The Congress leader also touched the contentious caste census issue during his address at the University of California. He said: “The BJP will not release the numbers of the caste census. The treatment of Dalits, tribals and minorities should be fair. When the Congress comes to power, then we will do it”.

Gandhi added that the Congress will make India a much more equal and fair place to live. The Congress leader is on a 10-day visit to the US at present. As a part of this visit, Gandhi will cover three cities—San Francisco, Washington DC, and New York.

