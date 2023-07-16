Night turns into nightmare: Delhi clubbers get stuck in elevator for 10 hours, rescuers forced to break windows

A group of clubgoers in Delhi found themselves trapped in an elevator for a staggering 10 hours before being rescued by emergency services. The incident occurred when the lift malfunctioned, leaving 10 people stranded inside.

The incident took place at around 2 a.m. when the 10 people, including five women, were on their way to the parking lot after a party at the club in Delhi's South Extension on July 16. The lift suddenly stopped working and the people were trapped inside.

The fire department was called to the spot and they took over an hour to rescue the people. As the situation intensified, rescue workers made the difficult decision to break the elevator's windows and manually pull the individuals to safety.

The people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. They were all in a state of shock but did not suffer any major injuries.

"A fire call was received from South ex about 10 people stuck in lift, coming from club. Code Club, Khanna Jewellers, south extension metro station, new Delhi. Team returned from rescue call and reports that 10 persons rescued safely from a lift by DFS," Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services, said in a tweet.

The fire department took all the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the people who were stuck in the lift. They used a ladder to reach the first floor and then broke the glass of the window to rescue the people.

The people who were rescued were visibly distressed, especially the women. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and were released after a few hours.

As per the inquiry, the club remains open till late at night. They were stuck in the lift after partying late at night. They attempted to open the lift using the key at first but were unsuccessful.

Although physically unharmed, the experience left the victims traumatized, with some expressing their disappointment at the slow response time of the authorities. The incident highlighted the need for better maintenance and regular inspections of elevators to ensure the safety of users.

