Nitin Gadkari inspects work on Asia's longest Zojila tunnel, says Kashmir's tourism to surge by 2-3 times

Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday did an inspection of the ongoing work on the Zojila tunnel in Kashmir's Sonmarg.



“With the construction of this tunnel, tourism will increase by 2-3 times and employment opportunities will also grow in Jammu and Kashmir,” said Gadkari.



“We will achieve connectivity between Kashmir to Kanniyakumari in the true sense,” he added.

श्रीनगर - लेह राजमार्ग पर (NH-1) भूस्थैतिक रूप से महत्वपूर्ण जेड-मोड़ टनल का आज जम्मू और कश्मीर के उपराज्यपाल श्री @manojsinha_ जी तथा सड़क परिवहन और राजमार्ग के संसदीय सलाहकार समिति के सदस्य सांसद की उपस्थिति में मुआयना किया।



जम्मू-कश्मीर में 25 हजार करोड़ रुपए की लागत से 19… pic.twitter.com/jBuP378Sv8 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) April 10, 2023



In Jammu and Kashmir, 19 tunnels are being built at a cost of Rs 25000 crore. The building of a 13.14 km long tunnel and approach road at a cost of Rs. 6800 crore is currently underway at Zojila.



“It is a 7.57 meter high horseshoe-shaped single tube, 2-lane tunnel, which will pass under the Zojila Pass in the Himalayas between Ganderbal in Kashmir and Drass town in Kargil district of Ladakh. The project includes a Smart Tunnel (SCADA) system, constructed using the New Austrian Tunneling Method. It is equipped with facilities like CCTV, radio control, uninterrupted power supply, ventilation. The Government of India has also saved Rs 5000 crore by the use of modern technology in this project,” Gadkari said in a tweet in Hindi.



The transport minister further claimed that the tunnel will provide Ladakh with all-weather connectivity.



"With the construction of this tunnel, tourism will increase by 2-3 times, and employment opportunities will also grow in Jammu and Kashmir," said Mr Gadkari as quoted by news agency ANI. "We will achieve connectivity between Kashmir to Kanniyakumari in the true sense."



The minister said that the tunnel would not only improve supply delivery to isolated locations in the region, but it will also enhance tourism in the Union Territory.

