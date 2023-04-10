Govt denies report, says trade talk with UK not halted over pro-Khalistan attacks

The Indian government has denied media reports that claimed that India has halted trade talks with the UK over pro-Khalistani extremists' attack at the Indian high commission. Ministry of External Affairs sources told India Today, "We have seen the report claiming India has halted its trade deal with the UK. It is completely baseless."

A report by The Times, stated that Indian authorities have halted trade negotiations with the UK, and accused Britain of failing to condemn the attack by the extremist group.

The attack in reference happened on March 19, and was captured in videos. It showed a group of pro-Khalistan protesters pulling down the Indian Tricolour from the Indian high commission building’s first floor balcony, and replacing it with a Khalistani flag.

The report, that quoted a source, stated that India does not want to talk about trade till it gets a “very public demonstration of condemnation of Khalistan extremism in the UK”.

India had also summoned the senior-most UK diplomat in Delhi over the vandalism, and demanded an explanation for the lack of absence of British security that allowed the attack.

It also called the UK government’s “indifference” to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK ‘unacceptable’.

According to The Times, the UK home office is planning an announcement as well as crackdown on Sikh extremists and supporters of the Khalistan movement in order to put the negotiations back on track. A trade department official told the newspaper that they are working with the Metropolitan Police to review security and make changes to ensure the security of the staff at the Indian high commission.

The attack by the pro-Khalistan group came after a manhunt ensued for pro-Khalistan, separatist leader Amritpal Singh, who has been on the run. Similar attacks took place at the Indian high commission in San Francisco.

