No connections with any Indian Railways routes, says Adani Group after its private wagons derail in Odisha

A goods train derailed on a private narrow gauge rail line in Odisha's Bargarh district on Monday, days after a horrific three-train accident in Balasore led to 275 deaths.

The site of the accident is located between Dungri Limestone mines and the plant of the Adani Group-owned ACC Cement, as per Indian Railways.

Meanwhile, Adani Group on Monday said in a statement that the captive rail line on which Adani Group-owned ACC Ltd's wagons derailed in Odisha's Bargarh is solely for industrial use and is not connected to any routes of the Indian Railways.There have been no disruptions to any Indian Railways routes.

ACC Ltd, part of the Adani Group, runs a dedicated railway line in Bargarh for transportation of limestone. The company also said in a statement that the ACC Cement's operations remain unaffected.

"Earlier today, on 5th June 2023, at approximately 6:30 am, one of our wagons carrying limestone from Dunguri mines to the Bargarh cement plant derailed," the ACC statement said.

The maintenance team is working tirelessly to restore the rail line as quickly as possible, the statement said.

"It's important to note that this captive rail line is solely for industrial use and is not connected to any routes of the Indian Railways. As a result, there are no disruptions to any Indian Railways routes," it added.

The incident took place three days after the dastardly Balasore train crash on Friday claimed at least 275 lives and left over 1,100 people injured. The train crash involved three trains—Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and a goods train.

The Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express were carrying 2,500 passengers at the time of the incident.

