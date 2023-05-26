No heatwave in Delhi till May 30; more rains, thunderstorms in Bihar, Himachal: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said Delhi is unlikely to witness another bout of heatwave until May 30. It added that rains along with thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected to prevail in Delhi over the next 2-3 days. The Met department said in its forecast that parts of Delhi will witness partly cloudy skies accompanied with light rain showers and thunderstorms on May 26, 27 and 29.

Cloudy skies accompanied with rains and thunderstorms are expected to bring temperatures down. The Met department said maximum temperature is expected to hover around 40.4 degrees Celsius whereas the minimum temperature will be at around 26.6 degrees Celsius.

The Met department also forecast intermittent rains over northwest India including Delhi and surrounding areas over the next 2-3 days due to a western disturbance. A blistering heatwave gripped the national capital on May 22 and 23, with maximum temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius in many stations.

Rainfall in Bihar

Downpours were also reported in isolated pockets of Bihar-- Jamui, Patna, Nawada, Sheikhpura, and Valmiki Nagar-- in the last 48 hours. The weather watchdog issued a yellow alert for the state and said rains are expected to lash south Bihar till Friday and north-east Bihar till Sunday. Maximum temperature in the state is expected to teeter between 34-38 degrees Celsius till May 27.

Rains lash Himachal Pradesh, trigger landslides

Parts of Himachal Pradesh reported moderate to heavy rains accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms. Moderate to heavy rains accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms triggered landslides, disrupting traffic movement and power supply. 11 roads were closed in Sirmaur, 3 in Kullu, 2 each in Chamba and Shimla and 1 in Kangra were closed for traffic movement. Total 171 transformers were impacted.

Yellow alert in Himachal Pradesh

The regional meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated pockets from May 26 to 28. The weather watchdog also forecast showers at many places in lower areas on Friday and rain and thunderstorms at isolated places in the lower and mid hills from May 27 to 29.

IMD's warning on traffic jams, damage to crops

Despite the respite from heatwave due to rain showers and thunderstorms, the Met department warned of traffic congestion and slippery roads due to rain, damage to plantation, horticulture, and standing crops. It also warned of partial damage to vulnerable structures and huts and minor damage to kutcha houses/walls.

