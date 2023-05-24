IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall, thunderstorm in these states till May 26; check details here 

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in several Indian states till May 26 amid predictions of heavy rainfall . The Met department stated that heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places on May 24 over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Punjab and south Haryana. It also said that hailstorm is very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana on May 24.

This comes as a much-needed respite after days of blistering heatwave that gripped the nation. A blistering heatwave swept parts of Delhi with maximum temperatures crossing the 46 degrees Celsius-mark on Monday. Schools have been closed in Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal as well due to heat wave conditions.

IMD orange alert: Rainfall, hailstorms, thunderstorms

1. Rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and occasional gusty winds/squall are very likely over northwest India from May 23 evening to May 26, with maximum intensity on May 24 and 25.

2. Isolated parts of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh are likely to report thundersquall/gusty wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph between May 24 and 25.



3. Isolated heavy rain may take place in parts of Bihar on May 24 and 25.

4. Heavy rainfall is also forecast in Kerala on May 25, 26, and 27.

5. Isolated heavy rain is also likely in Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, and Manipur from May 24-26.

6. Isolated heavy to very heavy rain may occur over Assam and Meghalaya on May 24. Parts of Assam and Meghalaya may also report heavy rain on May 25 and 26.

7. Parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal, and Sikkim are likely to report squally winds on May 24.

8. While parts of Uttarakhand are likely to experience squally winds at speed of 50-60 kmph on May 24 and 25, the same may be reported in western Uttar Pradesh on May 25.

9. Hailstorm has been predicted in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on May 24.

10. Parts of north Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh may report hailstorms on May 24 and 25. Hailstorm has been predicted in parts of western Madhya Pradesh on May 25 and 26.

