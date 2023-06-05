Odisha train accident: Reliance Foundation announces 10-point relief measures for victims

Reliance Foundation on Monday announced a 10-point relief plan for the victims of the Odisha train accident, which led to the death of 275 people and injured around 1,000 of them. The foundation has also mobilised its disaster management team to aid the relief efforts.

This comes after three trains— Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train — were involved in the pile-up on Friday, now being described as one of India’s worst train accidents.

The Coromandel Express rammed into a stationary goods train and many of its carriages overturned including some onto another train - the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express which was also passing by at the same time on Friday Investigators are looking into possible human error, signal failure and other possible causes behind the three-train crash.

The 10-point relief plan are as follows:

1. Free fuel for ambulances dealing with the disaster through the Jio-BP network.

2. Provision of free ration supplies, including flour, sugar, dal, rice, salt and cooking oil, for the next six months to affected families through Reliance stores.

3. Free medicines for injured to support their immediate recovery needs; medical treatment for those needing hospitalization due to the accident.

4. Counselling services for emotional and psychosocial support.

5. Providing employment opportunities through Jio and Reliance Retail to one family member of the deceased, as needed

6. Provision of support aids to people with disabilities, including wheelchairs, artificial limbs.

7. Specialist skill training for those impacted to find new employment opportunities.

8. Microfinance and training opportunities for women who may have lost their sole earning family member

9. Provide livestock such as cow, buffalo, goat, poultry for alternate livelihood support to rural families impacted by the accident

10. Free mobile connectivity to a family member of bereaved for a year to enable them to rebuild their livelihood.

The Reliance Foundation's relief efforts are in line with its commitment to helping the people of India in times of need. The foundation has a long history of providing relief to the victims of natural disasters and other calamities.

The foundation's relief efforts in Odisha are being coordinated with the government and other agencies. The foundation is committed to providing all possible assistance to the affected people.

Reliance Foundation claims to have closely coordinated with the Emergency Section, Collectorate, Balasore, and National Disaster Response Force right after the incident.

It helped passengers quickly evacuate coaches and rushing injured to emergency vehicles, to immediately make available masks, gloves, ORS, bedsheets, lighting and other necessities for rescue at the site of accident.

Reliance Foundation volunteers also involved in the rescue made gas cutters available to evacuate passengers trapped in coaches; also mobilized other volunteers from nearby communities.

