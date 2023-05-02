Operation Kaveri: 10th flight carrying 231 Indians reaches Ahmedabad from Jeddah

As many as 231 Indians, including 208 Gujarat residents, who were evacuated from strife-torn African nation Sudan under the Centre's 'Operation Kaveri', landed at Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar took to Twitter to share the update. "Another #OperationKaveri flight lands in Ahmedabad. 231 more passengers have reached home safely," he wrote.

Another #OperationKaveri flight lands in Ahmedabad.



231 more passengers have reached home safely. pic.twitter.com/iGEZzeWtIr — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 2, 2023

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, who handles Non-Resident Gujarati (NRG) division of the state government, welcomed these Indians at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport upon their arrival here from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on a special flight, PTI said quoting an official.

These 231 Indians included 208 Gujarat residents, 13 from Punjab and 10 from Rajasthan, the official said.

Under 'Operation Kaveri', India has been taking its citizens in buses from the conflict zones of Khartoum and other troubled areas to Port Sudan from where they are being taken to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah on Indian Air Force's heavy-lift transport aircraft and Indian Navy's ships.

From Jeddah, the Indians are being brought back home on either commercial flights or IAF's aircraft.

On Tuesday, the tenth flight carrying 231 Indian nationals reached Ahmedabad. Earlier on Monday, a total of 186 Indians from strife-torn Sudan arrived in Kochi on the ninth outbound flight.

EAM Jaishankar on Sunday said that nearly 2,300 evacuee Indians have reached the country.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group that has reportedly left around 400 people dead. India has deployed its military planes and warships in the war-torn country to bring its citizens safely under Operation Kaveri.

