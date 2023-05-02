Sharad Pawar to quit as NCP President; says 'one must not be greedy'

Veteran politician and former Union Minister Sharad Pawar has decided to step down as the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). There is no announcement regarding who will step into his shoes as the NCP chief.

Pawar said at the launch of his autobiography Lok Maze Sangati's second edition: "I have decided to step down as the president of the NCP". He added he would no longer contest elections and that one must think about stopping somewhere after such a long career, PTI reported.

"I have three years remaining in Rajya Sabha. I will not contest elections henceforth. In these three years, I will concentrate more on issues concerning the state and the country. I will not take any additional responsibilities... One must not be greedy," the former Union Minister said.

Pawar's supporters protested against his announcement to resign as the NCP chief. NCP leaders urged Pawar to reconsider his decision as slogans of 'take back your decision' erupted through the hall. After Pawar's speech was over, loyalists also greeted him with folded hands and requested him to rethink his decision. Jayant Patil and Anil Deshmukh were among senior NCP leaders present when Pawar announced his decision to resign.

#WATCH | "I am resigning from the post of the national president of NCP," says NCP chief Sharad Pawar pic.twitter.com/tTiO8aCAcK — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023 #WATCH | Supporters of NCP chief Sharad Pawar protest against his announcement to step down as the national president of NCP. pic.twitter.com/LsCV601EYs — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

NCP leaders including Dilip Walse Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, and Jitendra Ahwad said: "We are not ready to accept your decision of resigning from the post of NCP president. We want you to reconsider your decision".

He said he was not retiring from public life even though he is quitting the post of NCP president. Pawar also told protesting party workers and leaders, "Let us all work together but accept my resignation". Commenting on the development, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Ajit Pawar said, "Sharad Pawar will abide by decision of NCP committee on his resignation".

The 63-year-old Maharashtra Leader of Opposition, who is said to harbour ambitions to become the state chief minister in 2024, said the members of the NCP committee are from within the NCP family itself.

He said: "We are a family. Saheb (Sharad Pawar) will abide by the decision of the NCP committee on his resignation. We will form the committee with unanimity. But please, take back your resignation. It's a humble request". He added: "Don't worry, they're from the NCP family, be it myself or be it Supriya Sule".

The former Maharashtra deputy CM further added that one needs to view Pawar Saheb's decision in the light of his age and health. He furthermore exhorted: "Pawar Saheb will always be the head of the NCP family. Whoever will be the new President will work only under Pawar Saheb's guidance".

Ajit Pawar also said Sharad Pawar was to announce his resignation on May 1 but postponed it due to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) rally. NCP leader and former Union Minister Praful Patel stated Pawar did not take anyone into confidence before announcing his resignation.

Senior NCP leader Jayant Patil said that party leaders will continue to convince Pawar to change his mind. He added it is the decision of NCP leaders and workers that Pawar will remain the NCP national president till his last breath.

Pawar said: "Workers across the country are not agreeing with this decision of Sharad Pawar. We have decided that we will continue to make efforts to change his mind. It is our decision that he will remain the National President of NCP till his last breath".

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said it was anticipated that Sharad Pawar will remain in public life till last breath while adding he hopes the new NCP president stays with the MVA.

Patole said: "We thought Sharad Pawar will remain in public life till his last breath but we can't tell why he resigned today. It will not impact Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). We hope that the new president of NCP will stay with MVA".

Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi said in a video statement that Sharad Pawar is a respected leader and will continue to play an important role in opposition. Alvi said: "Sharad Pawar is a respected leader. This is an internal matter of his party, but he will continue to play an important role in opposition".

Congress leader and one of the founding members of the NCP Tariq Anwar said Sharad Pawar is a veteran politican and only he or his family can comment on the circumstances under which he has resigned.

Anwar said: "Sharad Pawar is a veteran politician. Only he or his family can say under what circumstances he has resigned. This is a very important step since he has been NCP chief for 25 years. His nephew Ajit Pawar said that they will discuss among themselves to decide on the steps to be taken now".

Pawar played a significant role in stitching together the unnatural alliance between the Shiv Sena, Congress, and the NCP to form the MVA government in Maharashtra. Sharad Pawar formed the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) with PA Sangma and Tariq Anwar in 1999 after being expelled from the Indian National Congress (INC).

(With PTI inputs)

