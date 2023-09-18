Parliament special session to begin today with 8 new bills; top points

A five-day long special session of Parliament is set to commence on Monday (September 18). The session will be held amid an intense speculation on whether the government will have some surprise item up its sleeve during the sitting that will see a discussion on Parliament's 75-year journey and House proceedings moving to the new building.

Parliament special session: All you need to know

1. As per Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, a total of eight bills have been listed for consideration and passage during the session.

2. At an all-party meeting held on Sunday, floor leaders were reportedly informed that a bill on the welfare of senior citizens and three related to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) order have been added to the agenda.

3. The bills listed earlier include the one on the appointment of chief election commissioner and election commissioners. The bill was introduced in Rajya Sabha during the last Monsoon session and has drawn protests from the opposition as it seeks to put service conditions of the chief election commissioner and two election commissioners on par with the cabinet secretary and not a Supreme Court judge, as is the case now.

4. Though there is no official word on any probable new legislation, there has been a view, including in the BJP circles, that there is a bill to ensure quota for women in elected legislatures like Lok Sabha and state assemblies, news agency PTI reported. When asked about the government's stand on the demands by various parties to bring the women's reservation bill in the five-day session, Joshi said the government will take "an appropriate decision at an appropriate time."

5. On Sunday morning, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar hoisted the national flag at the new Parliament building and Joshi said that after a ceremony at the Central Hall of the existing building, the session will move to the new building. According to a Lok Sabha bulletin, the function will commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India and resolve to make Bharat a developed nation by 2047.

6. The government's legislative business will commence from September 20 in the new building. All members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been called for a group photograph on Tuesday morning.

7. Two issues which were rumoured to be taken up in the special session of Parliament include the ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill and a potential resolution to rename India as Bharat. These issues have been a point of contention between the opposition parties and the central government for several weeks now.

8. Various departments of parliamentary staff are all set to don new uniforms in a signal from the government that the shift to the new building is likely to be marked with a fresh start in more ways than one. The new dress code with floral motif for a section of staff has already kicked up a political row, with the Congress dubbing it as a "cheap" tactic to promote the ruling party's poll symbol - the lotus flower.

9. Besides the discussion on Parliamentary Journey, the other listed business for Lok Sabha includes 'The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023' and 'The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023', already passed by Rajya Sabha on 3 August 2023.

10. Besides, 'The Post Office Bill, 2023' has also been listed in the Lok Sabha business, according to an official bulletin. The bill was earlier introduced in Rajya Sabha on 10 August 2023.

