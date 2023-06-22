PM in US: Bidens welcome Modi to White House, hosts intimate dinner for PM

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcomed PM Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington DC on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, PM Modi reached Washington, which is the second leg of his official visit, where he was greeted with a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour at the Andrews Air Base. The national anthems of both countries were played.

"Reached Washington DC. The warmth of the Indian community and the blessings of Indra Devta made the arrival even more special," Modi tweeted.

Upon arrival in Washington, PM Modi visited the National Science Foundation with the First Lady of the US Jill Biden.

Later, the trio also enjoyed a musical tribute performed by youth dancers from Studio Dhoom, which was based on different regions of India, according to the White House.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden visited the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia earlier today as they highlighted the US and India's shared priority around education and workforce.



PM Modi attended a private engagement on Wednesday at the White House where the US President and the First Lady hosted an intimate dinner, a day before the high-profile state dinner. The menu on Wednesday included President’s favourite foods, pasta and ice cream. The Bidens received Modi US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval joined them at the White House.

According to the White House, the first couple also presented PM Modi with a handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th Century. They also presented the prime minister with separate gifts.

Biden reportedly gifted Modi a vintage American camera and a hardcover book on American wildlife photography. Jill Biden has gifted him a signed, first-edition copy of 'Collected Poems of Robert Frost'.

In a twitter post, PM Narendra Modi thanked his hosts, President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for the warm welcome in the White House. He said they had conversations on various topics.

On June 23, US President Biden and PM Modi will deliver remarks and take questions on the official visit and US-India ties. There will be an address to the joint session of the US Congress.

The PM will then address the Indian-American community on the evening of June 23.

Day 2 Highlights

Earlier in the day, PM Modi led a yoga event at the United Nations building in New York on International Yoga Day, which was attended by three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej, singer Falguni Shah, actor Richard Gere and various UN officials.

The programme created a Guinness World Record for a maximum number of nations practising yoga together. Around 135 nationalities participated in the event, breaking the earlier record of 114 nationalities.

PM Modi reached New York on Tuesday and later held a series of meetings with Nobel laureates, academicians, industry leaders, authors, mathematicians and medical professionals.

PM Modi also encouraged Micron Technology to boost semiconductor manufacturing in India as it provides advantages in various parts of the product’s supply chain.

Modi discussed potential company collaboration with Applied Materials CEO Gary E. Dickerson to create skilled workforce in India.

He also invited General Electric to play a great role in the aviation and renewable energy sector.

