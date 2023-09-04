PM Modi didn’t take a single leave in last 9 years, attended over 3k events: RTI

In his tenure of nine years as the Prime Minister of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not taken leave for even a single day from work so far, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) while replying to a Right to Information (RTI) query.

An RTI filed by Prafful P Sarda, a Pune-based entrepreneur activist, asked two questions in the petition. The first question was how many days PM Modi attended office since becoming the PM of India in 2014, to which PMO replied: “The Prime Minister is on duty all the time. No leave has been availed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since taking office.”

In the second question, Sarda asked for “the details about number of days present and attended various events and functions by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji after becoming PM of India till date (sic)". A website link to the PMO has been provided in the reply, which shows the accumulated number of events surpasses 3,000 (including India and abroad) since taking over as the Prime Minister of India in May 2014.

These replies from the PMO of the filed RTI are going viral on the internet, leading to several reactions from internet users. “A great and ideal PM #Modiji sir. We always respect and appreciate for his cooperation, dedication and responsibility towards the nation. Thank you so much sir for your contribution,” wrote one of the X users.

“It's truly remarkable to see the unwavering commitment of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to his duty. A leader who dedicates himself tirelessly to serve the nation, setting a shining example for all,” wrote another user.

Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, also shared a copy of the RTI on X (formerly known as Twitter) and said #MyPmMyPride.

Recently, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also shed some light on how PM Modi works. During an interaction with the Indian community in Bangkok, the External Affairs Minister said, “I feel it’s been an enormous good fortune of the country to have someone like PM Modi at this time. And I am not saying this because he is the prime minister of the day, and I am a member of his cabinet."

Previously, in 2016, a similar RTI query was filed and got the same response. At that time, an RTI applicant asked for a copy of leave rules and procedures for the country's Prime Minister. “The Prime Minister can be said to be on duty all the time," PMO responded to the filed RTI.

