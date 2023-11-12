PM Modi reaches Himachal Pradesh's Lepcha to celebrate Diwali with jawans

On Sunday, November 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Himachal Pradesh's Lepcha to celebrate Diwali with the security forces. Earlier in the day, he extended his wishes on the occasion to the nation and wished prosperity and good health to everyone.

Sharing the same, PM Modi wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces.”

After becoming Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi has celebrated Diwali every year with the security forces. The previous year, the Prime Minister celebrated Diwali with Army personnel in Kargil and paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the Kargil War in 1999.

In 2021, PM Modi celebrated Diwali at Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir. "I feel privileged that I got to spend Diwali with our brave soldiers in Nowshera, not as Prime Minister but as a member of their family. I have spent each Diwali with soldiers guarding our borders. Today, I have brought along with me the blessings of crores of Indians for our soldiers here," the PM said in a post on X back then.

Speaking to the soldiers today, the Prime Minister said India is against war but underscored the need for strength to ensure peace and asserted that India's growing power boosts the chances of global peace and prosperity, according to a Times Of India report.

Himachal Pradesh’s Lepcha is located in the Lahaul-Spiti district of the state.

Earlier today, the Indian Prime Minister wished everyone on the auspicious occasion and wrote, "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone’s lives.”

देश के अपने सभी परिवारजनों को दीपावली की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं।



President Droupadi Murmu also wished everyone a very happy Diwali. She emphasised the symbolism of one lamp lighting the path for many others in a letter addressed to the people of India, urging them to spread prosperity and happiness.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar said in his Diwali greetings, "Warm greetings on the auspicious and joyous occasion of Deepawali, the festival of lights. Deepawali reaffirms our faith in living a righteous and virtuous life and performing our duty to the best of our ability under all circumstances. May the brightness and brilliance of this festival spread knowledge, wisdom and compassion to the core of our hearts."

