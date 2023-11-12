Diwali 2023: Team India wishes on festival of lights; Virat Kohli, Shami, Bumrah share a hearty laugh; watch video

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on Sunday of the Indian cricket team celebrating Diwali ahead of their clash with the Netherlands team at the ICC World Cup 2023.

While sharing the celebratory video, BCCI wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter, “We are #TeamIndia, and we wish you and your loved ones a very Happy Diwali.”

In the shared video, the Indian cricket team player can be seen dressed in traditional Indian outfits and attending the event along with their partners. Rohit Sharma can be seen entering the party with his wife, Ritika, and Virat Kohli can be seen attending the party with Anushka Sharma. Other players, including Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, can be seen having fun at the party and clicking pictures together.

The India cricket team’s coach, Rahul Dravid, can also be seen interacting and enjoying with others in the shared video.

We are #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 and we wish you and your loved ones a very Happy Diwali 🪔 pic.twitter.com/5oreVRDLAX — BCCI (@BCCI) November 12, 2023

Meanwhile, currently, The Indian cricket team is in Bengaluru for its last league match of the ODI World Cup against the Netherlands at Bengaluru’s iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

India is entering the game after a tremendous 243-run victory over Temba Bavuma-led South Africa team at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. On the other hand, the Netherlands is going into the game after losing to England at the MCA Stadium in Pune by 160 runs.

After winning every game played so far, the Indian cricket team, captained by Rohit Sharma, currently holds the top spot in the points standings. India has all of its matches so far against Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand.

