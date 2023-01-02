PM Modi to inaugurate 108th Indian Science Congress on January 3: Check venue, schedule, and theme

On January 3, the 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) will happen at the Amravati Road Campus of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it via video conferencing at 10.30 a.m.



"Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment" is the theme of the event. Discussions at ISC will be on the topic of women's empowerment, sustainable development, and the contribution of science and technology to these goals will take place.



The discussion is expected to focus on ways to give women equal access to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education, research opportunities, and economic participation and also finding out ways to increase the number of women in higher positions of teaching, research, and industry.



Additionally, a special programme highlighting the contributions of women in science and technology will be held, and eminent female scientists are anticipated to address the audience.



A Children's Science Congress will be held in conjunction with the Indian Science Congress to encourage young people's aptitude for and interest in science.



Other events include the Tribal Science Congress, which will highlight scientific displays of indigenous ancient knowledge system and practice while focusing on the empowerment of tribal women, and the Farmer's Science Congress, which will serve as a platform to enhance the bio-economy and draw youth to agriculture.