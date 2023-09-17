PM Modi to launch Vishwakarma scheme, inaugurate Yashobhoomi convention centre; all you need to know 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will launch the Vishwakarma scheme for artisans and craftspeople in Delhi. Under this scheme, artisans will receive loan assistance at minimal interest rates without any collateral. Artisans will get collateral-free loans worth around Rs 3 lakh in two tranches—first installment of around Rs 1 lakh and the second installment worth around Rs 2 lakh with a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent. They will get financial support of upto Rs 15,000 for buying toolkits.

Artisans and craftspeople will also be offered training and a daily stipend of around Rs 500 along with free application as well as ID cards and certificate. The objective of this scheme is to enhance the accessibility and quality of products and services offered by traditional artisans and craftsmen.

Last month, the Union Cabinet approved a cost outlay of Rs 13,000 crore for the Vishwakarma scheme. The approval came after Prime Minister Modi said during his Independence Day 2023 speech that his government will launch a scheme on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti to benefit the individuals skilled in traditional craftsmanship, particularly from the OBC community.

Weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers, barbers, and such families will be empowered through the Vishwakarma Yojana, which will begin with an allocation of around 13-15 thousand crore rupees, he said.

Besides this, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate Yashobhoomi, phase one of the India International Convention and Expo Centre, located in Dwarka. Yashobhoomi will be connected to the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station ‘Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’, according to a PMO release.

Developed at a cost outlay of Rs 5,400 crore, Yashobhoomi is one of the largest MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) facilities in the world. The centre boasts of a magnificent convention centre, multiple exhibition halls and other facilities.

The convention centre has a seating capacity of more than 11,000 delegates and comprises of 15 convention rooms, the Grand Ballroom and 13 meeting rooms. The plenary hall in the convention centre is equipped with a seating capacity of around 6,000 guests.

The auditorium at the convention centre has an automotive seating system which allows the floor to be a flat floor or an auditorium style tiered seating for different seating configurations. The Grand Ballroom can host around 2,500 guests and has an extended open area that can seat around 500 people. The 13 meeting rooms are spread across eight floors.

The exhibition halls, built across over 1.07 lakh square meters, will be utilised for hosting exhibitions, trade fairs and business events. They are also connected to a grand foyer space, designed with copper ceiling. The foyer will house several support areas such as media rooms, VVIP lounges, cloak facilities, visitor information centre and ticketing among others.

