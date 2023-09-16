PM Modi to inaugurate ‘YashoBhoomi’ in Delhi on Sept 17 at 11 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to X to announce that he will inaugurate Phase 1 of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), known as YashoBhoomi in Dwarka on September 17 at 11 am.

The PM will also cut the ribbon on the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line, which will connect Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station called YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25.

PM Modi also expressed his confidence by saying that this will be a very sought-after destination for conferences and meetings. It will draw delegates from all around the world, he added.

"At 11 AM tomorrow, 17th September, I will inaugurate Phase-1 of YashoBhoomi, a state-of-the-art and modern convention and expo centre in Dwarka, Delhi. I am confident this will be a very sought-after destination for conferences and meetings. It will draw delegates from all around the world.

You all will also be happy to know that YashoBhoomi is also going to be synonymous with sustainability. It has a modern wastewater treatment system, there are provisions for rainwater harvesting and the complex has received Platinum certification from Indian Green Building Council. A new Metro station, ‘Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’ will also be inaugurated thus linking this iconic venue with the Delhi Metro Airport Express," PM Modi wrote on X.

With a total project area of over 8.9 lakh square metres and a total built-up area of more than 1.8 lakh square metres, YashoBhoomi will find its place among the world’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities.

The Convention Center, built across more than 73 thousand square metres of area, comprises 15 convention rooms including the Main Auditorium, the Grand ballroom and 13 meeting rooms with a total capacity of holding 11,000 delegates. The Convention centre has the largest LED media facade in the country.

The Main auditorium is the plenary hall for the Convention Center and is equipped with a seating capacity of around 6,000 guests. The auditorium has one of the most innovative automated seating systems which allows the floor to be a flat floor or an auditorium-style tiered seating for different seating configurations. It provides The Wooden floors and the acoustic wall panels used in the auditorium will ensure a world-class experience for the visitor.

The Grand Ballroom, with a unique petal ceiling, can host around 2,500 guests. It also has an extended open area that can seat up to 500 people. The 13 meeting rooms that are spread across eight floors are envisaged to hold a variety of meetings of different scales.

