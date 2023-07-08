PM Modi to visit Warangal, Bikaner today; unveil projects worth over Rs 30,000 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will lay the foundation stone for several crucial infrastructure development projects in Telangana worth around Rs 6,100 crore. Furthermore, he will unveil development projects worth over Rs 24,300 crore in Bikaner, aimed at enhancing the region's infrastructure and welfare.

"Leaving for Warangal to attend a programme where we will inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for development works worth over Rs 6100 crore," PM Modi tweeted. He further added that these works cover different sectors ranging from highways to railways and will benefit the people of Telangana.

In a separate tweet, PM Modi said, "Bikaner, Rajasthan will get the privilege of inauguration and foundation stone laying of many projects today. These include the Amritsar-Jamnagar Greenfield Expressway. With this, where the lives of lakhs of people of the four states will be easier, development will also get a new energy."

PM Modi is currently on a two-day visit covering four states. On Friday, Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 12,100 crore in Varanasi. He also visited Gorakhpur and Raipur and inaugurated multiple projects.

In Warangal, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for 176 km long National Highway projects worth over Rs 5,550 crores. He will also lay the foundation stone of the Railway Manufacturing Unit, Kazipet. To be developed at a cost of over Rs 500 crore, the modern manufacturing unit will have enhanced Rolling Stock manufacturing capacity, as per a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Meanwhile, in Bikaner, Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation six lane greenfield expressway section of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor. Spanning over 500 km in Rajasthan, this section which runs from village Jakhdawali in Hanumangarh district to village Khetlawas in Jalore district, is built at a cost of around Rs 11,125 crore.

Furthermore, giving a boost to the power sector in the region, Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the phase-I of the Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy Corridor worth around Rs 10,950 crore.

