PM Modi tops global approval ratings with 76% votes; BJP leaders laud his leadership

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) said on Friday that "Modi ki guarantee" and "Modi's magic" is endorsed even by an international survey after Prime Minister Narendra Modi topped the approval ratings among several other world leaders. The weekly survey by Morning Consult shows PM Modi topping the popularity chart yet again. He received a 76 per cent approval rating, with only 18 per cent disapproving of his leadership among other renowned leaders worldwide.

The second spot in the popularity chart was taken by the Mexican leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, with 66 per cent in his approval, while 29 per cent gave him a thumbs down to his leadership. The President of the Swiss Confederation, Alain Berset, bagged the third spot with a 58 per cent approval rating, followed by Brazil's Lula da Silva and Australia's Anthony Albanese in fourth and fifth spots, respectively, according to the weekly survey by Morning Consult.

With a popularity rating of 37 per cent, US President Joe Biden ranked seventh. At the same time, Petr Fiala, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, had the lowest approval rating of 16 per cent. Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak's approval rating stood at 25 per cent.

Shehzad Poonawalla, BJP national spokesperson, said, "After the assembly election results, even an international poll has given a thumbs up to Modi's guarantee and magic, which is about his model of governance and delivery."

He noted that Modi scored high ratings even during an international crisis like Covid-19 when other world leaders suffered in popular support. He added that it is because he has been able to deliver on development and growth while managing inflation and taking more than 13.5 crore people out of poverty.

The approval rating will be reflected in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, Poonawalla said.

BJP leader C T Ravi also lauded Modi and called him a "karma yogi" who has been stepping up approval ratings due to his hard work, vision and dedication to transforming the country in the best way possible. "Today, the entire world looks up to PM Modi for guidance and advice in solving its problems," he said.

